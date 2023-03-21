Sen. Jake Hoffman

Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek

 PHOTO HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

PHOENIX — State senators voted Tuesday to require new elections any time a certain number of voters claim they were "disenfranchised."

SB 1694, given preliminary approval on a voice vote, would define that to include any time people signed affidavits they had to wait more than 90 minutes outside a polling place. But as crafted, it may not differentiate between those who couldn't vote and those who stayed and eventually did cast a ballot despite the wait time.

