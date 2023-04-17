Tow truck carrying improperly parked car or repossesed vehicle.

PHOENIX — State lawmakers are moving to get police out of the business of being repossession workers for auto dealers and title loan companies.

Legislation given preliminary approval on April 12 by the Senate would repeal laws that make it a crime to fail to return a motor vehicle after having skipped payments.

