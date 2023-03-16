Anthony Kern

Sen. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, authored SB 1092.

 FILE PHOTO HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

PHOENIX — A Glendale state senator who calls reports of a riot on Jan. 6 "a sham" is now going after judges who sanction attorneys for filing what he believes are "good faith" claims on behalf of clients.

But Republican Anthony Kern insists it has nothing to do with his own lawyers being ordered to pay $75,000 in legal fees after he and two other lawmakers filed what a judge concluded was a frivolous lawsuit against another legislator over his role in that 2021 event at the U.S. Capitol.

