Bill would rein in messaging on ADOT signage

Kelly Townsend, a state senator at the time, posted this photo in 2021 of a sign over an Arizona freeway she likened to messages from Communist China.

PHOENIX — The way Rep. Neal Carter sees it, those electronic signs along freeways and major Arizona roads should be spreading safety messages to motorists, not telling them how to run their lives.

And especially not to get vaccinated.

