Border wall

A section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence winds down a hill near Nogales. Under the terms of a settlement reached in a lawsuit filed in 2019 by the Sierra Club and the Southern Border Communities Coalition, passages for wildlife migration will be added to some sections of the wall, including a 5-foot-by-7-foot passage in the Perilla Mountains corridor in Cochise County.

 ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

PHOENIX — Openings intended for wildlife will be put into portions of the U.S.-Mexico border wall — including sections in Arizona — under terms of a settlement in a 4-year-old lawsuit over how the Trump administration paid for new construction.

The deal filed in federal court spells out that there will be a passage of 5 feet by 7 feet in the Perilla Mountains corridor in Cochise County to accommodate jaguars and black bears.

