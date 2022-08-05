Can Kari Lake unite Republicans behind her?

Kari Lake declares victory Wednesday in the Republican gubernatorial primary, insisting she can unite the GOP despite a bruising race with Karrin Taylor Robson.

 PHOTO HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

PHOENIX — Kari Lake proved this week that she has the backing of a majority of Arizona Republicans — at least those who voted in the primary.

Now she has to figure out how to appeal to everyone else.

Load comments