Challenges to birth certificate law to be handled as class action suit

A federal judge has ruled that the multiple lawsuits challenging the state's restrictions on altering a child's birth certificate to conform with that child's gender identity will be treated as a class action suit.

 ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

TUCSON — A federal judge will allow several children to sue on behalf of all transgender people born in Arizona to force the state to change the gender on their birth certificates.

In a new order, Judge James Soto said that the individuals who filed suit in 2020, all minors, want to permanently bar the Arizona Department of Health Services from enforcing a provision of state law that says the agency will not amend a birth certificate based solely on the person's claim argument they have "gender dysphoria" and do not identify with the gender they were assigned at birth.

