Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley

Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley on Dec. 1, 2022.

 PHOTO VIA AZMIRROR

PHOENIX — Cochise County supervisors finally certified the results of the general election.

The 2-0 vote — Republican Tom Crosby did not show up at the Thursday afternoon meeting — came just hours after Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley ruled that state law is clear and that the supervisors have no choice but to conduct the formal canvass. The last date for them to have done that legally was Monday.

