Cochise County's refusal to certify election results could have major consequences

Cochise County supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd could face charges for their roles in delaying certification of election results, according to two former prosecutors.

PHOENIX — The top Cochise County prosecutor said he may bring charges against members of the Board of Supervisors who have refused to certify the results of the general election.

Brian McIntyre told Capitol Media Services he already was looking at what crimes may have committed before former state Attorney General Terry Goddard and former Maricopa County Attorney Rick Romley wrote to him urging him to act. McIntyre gave no indication how quickly he will make a decision.

