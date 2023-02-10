Dr. Theresa Cullen

Dr. Theresa Cullen

 COURTESY PHOTO

PHOENIX — Calling her ideas on health policies too extreme and her judgment on critical issues questionable, a Republican-dominated panel voted late Thursday to recommend the Senate reject Gov. Katie Hobbs' pick to head the Department of Health Services.

The 3-2 vote by the Senate Committee on Director Nominations came after hours of grilling of Dr. Theresa Cullen on how she handled the COVID outbreak while heading the Pima County Health Department. And the questions focused on her recommendations on everything from a mandatory curfew and wearing masks to the closing of some schools and classrooms and her method of urging people to get vaccinated.

Tags

Load comments