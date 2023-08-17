PHOENIX — Two transgender girls will get to play on girls' teams, at least for the time being.

In a brief order Monday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected separate bids by Republican legislative leaders and state schools chief Tom Horne to delay the effect of an order issued last month by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer Zipps blocking the state from enforcing its 2022 ban on transgender girls from playing with and against other girls.

