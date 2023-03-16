Matt Gress

Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, is the sponsor of HB 2502.

 COURTESY PHOTO

PHOENIX — The state House on Monday approved expanding in law when child support has to be paid — and in a way that some Democrats say is really designed to outlaw abortion.

Current law says courts, when making an initial award, can make it retroactive to the date when a divorce or support proceeding was filed. HB 2502 would require judges to go back even farther, to the "date of a positive pregnancy test confirmed by a licensed health care professional."

