Deadline approaching for open Arizona Game and Fish Commission seat

Sept. 30 is the deadline to apply for the open seat on the Arizona Game and Fish Commission.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Arizona Game and Fish Commission has an open seat for a non-Republican from Graham, Greenlee or one of nine other Arizona counties.

Residents who are knowledgeable and passionate about Arizona wildlife and conservation in eligible counties are welcome to apply, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said in a release.

Tags

Load comments