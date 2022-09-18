Deadline approaching for open Arizona Game and Fish Commission seat

The Arizona Game and Fish Commission has an open seat for a non-Republican from Graham, Greenlee or one of nine other Arizona counties.
Residents who are knowledgeable and passionate about Arizona wildlife and conservation in eligible counties are welcome to apply, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said in a release.
The five-member Game and Fish Commission establishes policy for the management, preservation and harvest of wildlife and fishery resources, as well as watercraft and off-highway vehicle operations. The commission also serves in an advisory role to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is responsible for the conservation and protection of more than 800 species of wildlife in Arizona. The department is also responsible for efforts that range from wildlife habitat improvement projects to mentored hunt camps, family campouts, fishing clinics, and other activities designed to get people involved with the outdoor recreational activities that Arizona has to offer.
The commission is structured to ensure geographical and political representation from across Arizona. According to statute, no two members can be from the same county, so the upcoming opening must be filled by who does not live in Gila, Maricopa, Pima or Yavapai counties.
Three of the current commissioners are Republicans, which is the maximum representation state law allows from one political party on the commission. That's why applicants must be from a different party and must not have change party registration within the past two years.
Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 30.