AZTravelID_LicenseGraphics

Arizona's federally approved Travel ID is recognizable by the star in the upper righthand corner.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Arizonans who still haven't acquired a federally approved form of identification that will be required to fly on domestic airlines received another extension on Monday.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the deadline the deadline May 7, 2025. After that, travelers who cannot produce an approved credential like an Arizona Travel ID will be unable to pass TSA checkpoints at airports for domestic flights. 

