Arizonans who still haven't acquired a federally approved form of identification that will be required to fly on domestic airlines received another extension on Monday.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the deadline the deadline May 7, 2025. After that, travelers who cannot produce an approved credential like an Arizona Travel ID will be unable to pass TSA checkpoints at airports for domestic flights.
This credential is distinguished by a star in the upper right corner and is available to Arizona residents as a driver license or identification card. A standard driver license will not be accepted at TSA checkpoints.
While residents can walk into an ADOT Motor Vehicle Division office to apply for an Arizona Travel ID, the department recommends scheduling an appointment at azmvdnow.gov. Even someone who hasn't activated an AZ MVD NOW account can schedule a Travel ID appointment.
Because the Arizona Travel ID is compliant with the federal standards, it requires extra documentation. This includes:
Proof of identity: a birth certificate or U.S. passport
Social Security Number: just the number, not the card
Two documents proving Arizona residency: rental or bank statements, credit card or cell phone bills in the applicant's name with a current Arizona address, etc.
More information, and a full list of qualifying documents are available at azdot.gov/TravelID