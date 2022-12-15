Gov. Ducey's shipping container wall in the Coronado National Memorial

The wall of shipping containers, as seen on Dec. 3, along the border in the Coronado National Memorial.

 PHOTO EMILY ELLIS/MY HERALD REVIEW

PHOENIX — The Biden administration is asking a federal judge to let it remove the hundreds of double-stacked storage containers Gov. Doug Ducey has placed along the border and then bill the state for the costs.

In legal papers filed Wednesday, the Department of Justice said the state, under an executive order from the governor, is occupying lands owned by the federal government without obtaining required permits or authorization. Those containers, the lawsuit says, "damage federal lands, threaten public safety, and impede the ability of federal agencies and officials, including law enforcement personnel, to perform their official duties."

