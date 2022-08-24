border Yuma.jpeg

Five gaps in the U.S.-Mexico border wall were filled with shipping containers topped with concertina wire. Gov. Doug Ducey declared the project complete on Wednesday. 

 COURTESY PHOTO

In a move that could be seen as alternately as resourceful or haphazard, Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday “a major step forward to secure our border,” adding that five gaps in the border wall with Mexico near Yuma was closed.

Using a barrier of double-stacked and secured shipping containers, 3,820 feet of previously open border has become a unique temporary fix, the rust and yellow-colored rectangles topped with curls of razor wire.

Tags

Load comments