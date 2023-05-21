Cory McGarr

Rep. Cory McGarr, R-Marana, was the sponsor of HB 2035.

 PHOTO HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed two measures that directly relate to the issues now being raised as her election is being challenged.

Hobbs rejected HB 2305 which would have ensured that representatives of both political parties could challenge the decisions made by the election workers determining whether a signature on an early ballot was valid.

