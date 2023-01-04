Katie Hobbs

To kick off her first 100 days in office, Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order on non-discrimination following her swearing-in ceremony at the Arizona State Capitol on Monday.

PHOENIX — Newly sworn-in Gov. Katie Hobbs did something on her first day in office on Tuesday that hasn't been done since the last time Arizona had a Democratic governor: shield more Arizonans from discrimination — at least in state government.

But a provision extending its reach to entities that contract with the state could end up being challenged as illegal discrimination against faith-based organizations.

