Russell Toomey

Gov. Katie Hobbs' executive order mandating the removal of language exempting "gender reassignment surgery" from procedures covered under healthcare policies for state employees and retirees will end the lawsuit filed by University of Arizona Professor Russell Toomey, a transgender man, over being denied coverage for a hysterectomy. Toomey, left, is pictured here with wife Danielle Flink. 

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs is again wading into culture wars, issuing executive orders Tuesday to halt the use of public funds for "conversion therapy" while mandating them for "gender-affirming health care," at least for state and university employees and retirees.

In her first order, the governor took aim at practices designed to convince individuals — particularly minors — that they are not gay. It specifically prohibits the use of state or federal dollars to "promote, support, or enable" conversion therapy on minors.

