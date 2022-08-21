Historic drought conditions, coupled with rising costs, have forced many Arizona rancher and farmers to downsize their operation, according to a recent survey.
Arizona ag producers had a chance to voice their thoughts on the impacts of drought on their various operations in an American Farm Bureau Foundation survey published Aug. 16.
In the third edition of the AFBF's Assessing Western Drought Conditions survey, Arizona farmers and ranchers weighed in on the condition of the produce and cattle industry. While anonymous, producer comments get down to the nitty-gritty of the true cost of drought, while others allude to creative problem solving and nimble adaptation to preserve their way of life. Comments, which were collected in June and October 2021, have been edited for clarity.
“Many of the fields near us are now fallow," one Arizona rancher wrote. "Cropland is being converted to housing developments at an alarming rate. Over 10,000 new homes are expected within a 10-mile radius of my house (most within a five-mile radius), all on cropland or former dairies. It is frustrating and alarming. Where will the food come from if we grow houses instead of food?”
Following are a selection of comments from the survey, roughly categorized by topic.
On costs
- "Commodity prices are elevated; reduced acres and increased inputs will reduce on-farm revenue by a minimum of 20 percent if input prices like fertilizer and fuel continue to increase."
- "The farming economy is under great stress, with little hope for relief in the near future."
- "In the past, a few areas were impacted: Currently, every area is impacted by drought. The pressures are significant across all commodities in the agriculture industry. Thus, the stresses are felt in all areas of agriculture."
- "We’re dealing with increased supplement feed cost, a higher culling rate of the cow herd, and decreased calf crop."
- "We’ve had wildfires from dry residual grass. A lot of pasture was burned to create a backburn in safer areas. We’ve changed our rotational grazing pattern and have to deal with the aftermath of the fire: damaged fencing, erosion on pastures, and road erosion from firefighters’ vehicles."
- "We are being forced to delay the implementation of needed improvements, and consider(ing) reducing staff numbers. Owners are putting more of savings and personal income into ranch operations to keep afloat."
- "We've cut our cow herd by almost 50 percent in order to retain some steers for beef sales. We are hauling water to range pastures (and) feeding supplemental hay and brewers mash to mother cows on the range. Having to feed beef animals 100 percent as there is no feed growing due to drought. Fortunately, we do make our own hay, so we don't have to buy it, but all the associated costs have increased (diesel, seed, fertilizer, electricity)."
On water
- "I’ve had to reduce total crop acres and dramatically increase fallowed acres. I’ve also not been able to irrigate alfalfa and grass crops during the summer due to reduced water allocations."
- "In Pinal County, our water deliveries from CAP (Central Arizona Project) were reduced by 50 percent this year and will be eliminated next year. While we have well water available we don't anticipate that supply to be long-term."
- "Developments on the Colorado River will determine additional impacts on agriculture that rely on Colorado River water."
- "Yuma has senior water rights, but it appears that cutbacks are needed within the next year that may supersede those water rights."
- "The water shortage will end up with more regulations on us that in the end will be used to control our operations."
On measures taken
- "Decreasing herd size due to no grasses growing on the range."
- "Reduced herd size which impacts cash flow in the short term. Without the USDA drought help, I would have folded already."
- "The drought is causing us to think about liquidating our herd."
On innovation
- "Having traveled to Israel a few times, I have been so impressed with how they handle their desalination of seawater and its reuse as treated wastewater on the ag crops (efficiently watered and appropriately charged and the value of crop produced is commensurate). This should be a practice we embrace."
- "Trying to mitigate long-term economic impacts on smaller markets that took generations to develop. Example: specialty seed, specialty forage, specialty citrus and vegetable.
- "We've spent the last 40 years improving our water use sometimes cutting it by more than 50 percent. Plus, improved seed technology and other technologies keep allowing us to continue reducing the amount it takes to grow our crops in Arizona. But when nature works against us, it seems like no modern-day improvements can stop it."