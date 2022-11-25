Feds want shipping containers removed from Yuma border wall

This photo provided by the Arizona Governor's Office shows shipping containers used to fill a 1,000 foot gap in the border wall with Mexico near Yuma on Aug. 12, 2022.

PHOENIX — Lawyers for the federal government say a lawsuit by Gov. Doug Ducey seeking control of land along the border to place shipping containers is "flawed on so many fronts" that it should not be allowed to proceed.

In new court filings, Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Smith said the problem with the governor's legal arguments start with the fact that the federal government cannot be sued unless it waives its sovereign immunity. That has not happened here.

