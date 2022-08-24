Fifth-graders are invited to explore their muse and write about their dream jobs in a statewide essay contest.
Winning entries will win cash with which to start their own savings account.
Arizona’s Education Savings Plan, AZ529, together with the Arizona State Treasurer’s Office are asking Arizona fifth graders, “What is your dream job and how do you plan on achieving it in the future?” as the theme for this year’s third-annual essay writing contest.
A total of 20 winners will be selected across the state and receive $529 toward opening a new or existing AZ529 Education Savings Plan.
One winner will be selected from each of Arizona’s 15 counties and at least one winner each representing a district, charter, private, tribal school and homeschool will be selected. Up to five additional winners will be awarded in Maricopa and Pima counties, based on higher population.
In all, more than $10,500 will be distributed to 20 students to assist in saving for their educational plans beyond high school.
Parents or guardians of the winners will be responsible for setting up an AZ529 account if an account does not already exist.
All entries must be submitted either online to az529.gov/essaycontest or by mail to 5th Grade Essay Writing Contest, Attention: Jeffrey O., Office of the State Treasurer, 1700 W. Washington St., #102, Phoenix, AZ 85007.