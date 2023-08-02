Mark Finchem

Mark Finchem

PHOENIX — Concluding there's probably no legal path to victory, Mark Finchem is dropping his bid to overturn the 2022 race for secretary of state.

In a brief filing, his attorney pointed out how appellate level courts have so far rejected claims by failed gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake that there were mistakes made in how the election was run and how counties tabulated the votes that should entitle her to be declared the winner over Katie Hobbs or, at the least, order a new election. And Daniel McCauley also noted that Republican Abe Hamadeh has so far failed to convince a trial judge that he should set aside the results showing he lost the race for attorney general to Democrat Kris Mayes.

Tags

Load comments