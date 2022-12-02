Doug Ducey

As of Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey had not acted on a request to call a special session of the Legislature to lift the cap on school spending for the 2022-2023 school year.

PHOENIX — A bipartisan group of legislators called on Gov. Doug Ducey to live up to his promise to call a special session to address a school spending crunch before he — and some of them — leave office at the end of the year.

And hanging in the balance is whether schools are going to have to cut nearly 18 percent of their budgets before July 1.

