Finchem and Fontes

Mark Finchem (left) and his attorney will have to reimburse Secretary of State Adrian Fontes (right) for legal fees stemming from Finchem's legal suit challenging the election results. 

 FILE PHOTOS

PHOENIX — Calling his 2022 election challenge "groundless and not brought in good faith," a judge has ordered Mark Finchem and his attorney to pay the legal fees of successful secretary of state candidate Adrian Fontes.

In an order made public Monday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Melissa Julian said that Finchem and Daniel McCauley also have to pick up the tab for Katie Hobbs. She also was named as a defendant in his claim based on her prior position as secretary of state and based on his claim she interfered with his candidacy.

