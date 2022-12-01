Michael Catlett

Michael Catlett, deputy solicitor general and chief counsel of special litigation at Arizona Attorney General's Office, is representing the state in its defense of reinstating a more than century-old law banning most abortions.

 COURTESY PHOTO

TUCSON — Appellate judges grilled an assistant attorney general over his claim that a territorial-era law banning most abortions once again makes the practice a crime despite a new law specifically permitting doctors to terminate a pregnancy through its 15th week.

And hanging in the balance is whether abortions will remain legal in Arizona.

