Compania de Danza Folklorica Arizona performs at the 8th annual Hispanic Heritage Dinner & Show Saturday evening at Eastern Arizona College.

Ernest Calderón marveled somewhat at the large group gathered before him at Eastern Arizona College’s Gherald L. Hoopes Jr. Activities Center Saturday evening.

“There was a time when this would not have happened,” the Morenci native, now a prominent attorney and educator in Phoenix, observed.

Morenci native Ernest Calderón, now a prominent educator and attorney in Phoenix, was the keynote speaker at the 8th annual Hispanic Heritage Dinner and Show, held Saturday evening at Eastern Arizona College.
Lorraine Rivera (right), director of Gov. Doug Ducey's Southern Arizona Office, presents the governor's official state proclamation recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month to EA Hispanic Heritage Corp. board member Michael Andazola as EAC President Todd Haynie looks on.
Retired educator and Safford resident Margarita E. Wulftange was among the guest speakers at Friday's Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff event at Eastern Arizona College.
Tylee Olmedo, left, a social studies teacher from Pima Elementary, accepts her Teacher of the Year award from EA Hispanic Heritage Corp. board members Michael Andazola (center) and Eric Bejarano.
The family of Guadalupe and Linda Jean Munoz (pictured in the front row, from the right) were recognized by the Eastern Arizona Hispanic Heritage Corp. as its Family of the Year. The portrait on the right is of their daughter Amy Josephine, who passed away in 2008.

