Matt Gress

Rep. Matt Gress

 COURTESY PHOTO

PHOENIX — A freshman Republican lawmaker who helped shepherd former Gov. Doug Ducey's effort to raise teacher pay to end a 2018 statewide teacher strike is working to boost educator salaries by another $10,000 a year.

And the measure cleared its first hurdle on Monday with a 10-5 vote of the House Appropriations Committee — with most Democrats opposed for a variety of reasons.

Tags

Load comments