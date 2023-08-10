Dark money

Approved by voters in November by a nearly 3-1 margin, Proposition 211 requires that any organization that spends more than $50,000 on a statewide race — half that for other contests — has to publicly disclose anyone who has given at least $5,000. The constitutionality of the law is being challenged in court.

PHOENIX — With efforts by one set of foes already rebuffed, the state's top Republican lawmakers are making their own bid to quash a new state law designed to shine a light on "dark money."

In a new court filing, Senate President Warren Petersen and House Speaker Ben Toma contend that Proposition 211 infringes on the constitutional right of the Legislature to make laws. Now they want Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Frank Moskowitz to override what voters approved just last year.

