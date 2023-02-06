Katie Hobbs

Republicans are ignoring Gov. Katie Hobbs' spending request and instead sending her their own "skinny budget," one she already has promised to veto.

 PHOTO HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

PHOENIX — Angry at Gov. Katie Hobbs over what they claim is a delay, Senate Republicans scrapped decades of precedent Thursday and set up a new process to confirm her nominees.

The change, which came on a party-line vote, creates a new five-member committee to screen all those the new governor has tapped to run state agencies. That abandons the practice of having agency nominees reviewed by the standing committee whose members have some expertise in each area.

