Finchem, Kern and Gosar

From left: Mark Finchem, Anthony Kern and Paul Gosar. The state Court of Appeals has ruled the trio won't be let off the hook for legal fees they owe Democrat Charlene Fernandez.

PHOENIX — Three current and former Republican lawmakers have been rebuffed by the state Court of Appeals in their bid to avoid paying the legal fees of a Democrat who a trial judge said was unfairly sued by them.

And now, they're now on the financial hook for even more.

