Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday discussed changes he would like to see in Arizona's election laws that he believes would shorten turnaround time in tabulating results.

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey wants a big change in state election law that he said should lead to people knowing the outcome of all contested races that night, or soon after.

The governor, on the heels of participating in the formal certification of the highly contested results on the November, election, said Monday he has trust in Arizona elections. That canvass saw him and other state officials sign the paperwork formally declaring the winners.

