Narrow-headed garter snake

The narrow-headed garter snake.

 PHOTO PIERSON HILL VIA THE CENTER FOR BIOLOGICAL DIVERSITY

PHOENIX — A Tucson-based environmental group is accusing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service of illegally altering its rules in ways that will harm the ability of two of snakes to survive in Arizona and New Mexico.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court by the Center for Biological Diversity contends it was illegal of the agency to reduce the amount of critical habitat for the narrow-headed garter snake and the Northern Mexico garter snake. And now it wants a judge to order the service to go back and fix the issue.

