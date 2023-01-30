PHOENIX — Attorneys for five Arizona gun dealers are asking a federal judge to toss out a claim by the Mexican government that they are responsible for violence in that country.

In a new court filing, the team of lawyers say nothing in the complaint alleges any evidence that the weapons sold by the five companies — three in Tucson, one in Yuma and one in Phoenix — actually were used by Mexican cartels in commission of a crime. In fact, they said, the allegations never even claim that any of the dealers sell their firearms to cartels.

