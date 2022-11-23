Kris Mayes and Abe Hamadeh

Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh, right, has filed a legal challenge alleging a series of mistakes that prevented an accurate vote count in his race against Kris Mayes.

 COURTESY PHOTOS

PHOENIX — The apparently losing candidate for attorney general is asking a judge to block the secretary of state from declaring Kris Mayes the winner.

Legal papers filed Tuesday in Maricopa County Superior Court by Republican Abe Hamadeh claim there were a series of mistakes and illegal actions in the general election that resulted in some people's votes not being counted and others miscounted.

