PHOENIX — A judge refused Friday to overturn the results of the election for attorney general and declare Abe Hamadeh the winner.
"The bottom line is, you just haven't proven your case," Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen told Tim La Sota, who represents the unsuccessful Republican contender. And he said any mistakes that may have been made in how ballots were counted "were not enough to overcome the presumption the court has to have in election cases ... that the election was done correctly."
"There isn't enough information — I don't think even slight information — the election was done illegally or incorrectly," Jantzen said in ruling from the bench after the half-day trial.
The judge acknowledged there were 14 ballots presented — out of about 2,300 reviewed — where there could be some question of whether a vote should have been counted, whether for Hamadeh or Democrat Kris Mayes.
These were ballots where the marks on the ballots was less than clear. And that resulted in each having been reviewed by a three-member panel which sought to ascertain the voter's intent.
But Jantzen said that isn't enough for him to rule that those panels, consisting of individuals from both major parties, who checked these ballots by hand, had done something wrong.
"For the most part, these 14 ballots would be voter error, not filling them out the way the instructions say," the judge said.
And even La Sota conceded that extrapolating out these alleged errors to all of the ballots cast would still not overcome the 511-vote deficit for his client.
He said, though, it might have been different had the judge allowed him to examine even more ballots from Maricopa, Pima and Navajo counties. But Jantzen said that request went beyond the scope of what's allowed in election contests which have to be resolved quickly.
The results of the race are still not official.
All 15 counties are conducting a recount because the margin of difference was within what is required under Arizona law. That tally is expected to be announced this coming week.
Hamadeh was clearly not pleased by the ruling.
"There are thousands of uncounted provisional ballots," he said in a Twitter post. Those are ballots which are accepted but set aside for a variety of reasons, including the failure to produce required identification at a polling place, the lack of the person's name on voter registration rolls, or an indication the person already has voted.
That last situation became an issue in this race after some Maricopa County voters, finding long lines at some locations due to printer and tabulator issues, chose to leave to go to a nearby site. But unless they formally "checked out" of the first polling place the records listed them as having voted.
Even La Sota acknowledged, however, that county officials said they did go back through that last category and did count those provisional ballots after determining there were no other votes cast that day. But Hamadeh remained unsatisfied over the process and all the problems that occurred on election day.
"Thousands of voters were disenfranchised," he said in his post.
Jantzen, however, said he had to decide the case based on the examination of those 2,300 ballots in the three counties by representatives of Hamadeh, Mayes and the court. But Hamadeh, who is an attorney, still did not think that was fair.
"Based on the constraints imposed on us by the court and the obstruction of the opposing side, we were only given six hours with three people to attempt to go through 2.5 million ballots," he said.
That, however, misstates the fact that the law in Arizona, recognizing the small amount of time between an election and when people take office, allows access to a sample of ballots — a sample that actually is selected by the challenger.
Then there's the claim that a lot of ballots were misread.
Joseph La Rue, an assistant Maricopa County attorney, said that if the tabulator at a vote center senses a ballot with no marks at all, it spits it back out with a message to the person asking if that is the intent. That provides a chance to make corrections.
But if the ballot includes votes for only some races, with others skipped, the tabulator assumes that "undervote" is what the voter intended.
Hamadeh's attorney argued that he should have been able to examine even more ballots to see if there were other situations where votes should have been allocated for his client.
La Rue, however, said that amounts to asking Jantzen to overrule the procedures the county uses and require every ballot to be hand reviewed for undervotes.
"If every ballot were reviewed, that would be what we would call a hand count of the ballots," he said. "And Arizona law does not require that elections be tabulated by hand."
Friday's ruling may not end the case in front of Jantzen.
Dan Barr, the attorney for Mayes, said he may ask the judge to order Hamadeh or his attorney to pay her legal fees under a provision of court rules that allow such a penalty in cases found to be frivolous or filed without legal or factual basis. Barr said this case fits that definition, calling it "such a giant waste of time."
"I don't think just because an election contest fails it can be a waste of time," La Sota said. And he suggested the results of the lawsuit might have been different had he received all the information he wanted and access — and time — to inspect more ballots.