PHOENIX — Claiming legal errors and improper government interference, Abe Hamadeh is asking the Arizona Supreme Court to order that he be given a new trial in his bid to overturn the race for attorney general.

In a new filing, attorneys for Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee claim Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen acted improperly in limiting the amount of time he had to prepare his legal arguments seeking to overturn his loss to Democrat Kris Mayes. They said that denied them the ability to find the evidence that some people who were legally entitled to vote did not have their ballots tabulated.

Tags

Load comments