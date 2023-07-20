Abe Hamadeh

 A Superior Court judge on Monday rejected former attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh's effort to re-challenge his loss in the 2022 election.

 COURTESY PHOTO

PHOENIX — Abe Hamadeh can't get a do-over of his challenge to the 2022 race for attorney general because his lawyers failed to timely investigate the issues he now wants time to review, a judge ruled Monday.

And as far as Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen is concerned, it's simply too late.

