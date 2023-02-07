A kangaroo leather football shoe in vintage brown colorway with classic style stitching pattern. Close-up at the upper detail. Sport equipment object photo.

Kangaroo leather is used in the manufacture of some soccer shoes. A new bill would make the sale of such shoes or any other product using "k-leather" illegal in Arizona.

 ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

PHOENIX — Got kangaroo parts?

You may if you have certain kinds of sports shoes.

