PHOENIX — State lawmakers are entitled to shield records from public disclosure if they deal in any way with legislative business, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

In a unanimous decision, the justices overturned lower court rulings which concluded that only documents, emails and texts related to actual proposed new laws can legally be kept from public view. Instead, the court said "legislative privilege'' extends to "any other matters placed within the jurisdiction of the legislature.'' And that includes a decision to launch an investigation.

