PHOENIX — The press aide for Gov. Katie Hobbs was forced out after a Twitter post, made hours after the Nashville school shooting, that some people said supported violence against those who oppose rights for transgender people.

Josselyn Berry

Josselyn Berry

"The governor does not condone violence in any form," Hobbs' office said Wednesday in a prepared statement about Josselyn Berry. "The post by the press secretary is not reflective of the values of the administration."

Berry Twitter post

This screenshot captures the Twitter post that led to Gov. Kate Hobbs requesting press aide Josselyn Berry's resignation.
