Katie Hobbs

Gov. Katie Hobbs arrives at the House Monday to give her first State of the State address.

 PHOTO HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

PHOENIX — Calling it a "ticking time bomb,” Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday told lawmakers they need to override the aggregate expenditure limit for education — and soon.

The new governor laid out plans for a "historic investment in schools” and revamping a formula for additional aid to education. Hobbs also told lawmakers she wants more money for school counselors, saying Arizona has, on average, only one for every 700 youngsters.

