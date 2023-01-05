Katie Hobbs

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs

PHOENIX — Katie Hobbs offered Thursday to work with Republicans even as she warned them that some ideas and items are off limits and essentially would be courting vetoes.

"Let me say unequivocally to every elected official here today that if you're ready to make real progress on the issues that matter most to the people of this state, then my door is always open," the new governor said in her inaugural speech.

Protesters

A handful of protesters, kept far from the inaugural ceremonies, protest Thursday against Hobbs.

