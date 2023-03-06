David Lujan

Gov. Katie Hobbs has nominated David Lujan (pictured) as director of Arizona's Department of Child Safety.

 PHOTO HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs has tapped a former Democratic lawmaker who has advocated for higher taxes and against Republican-proposed tax cuts to head the Department of Child Safety.

But David Lujan told Capitol Media Services on Monday he hopes that doesn't become an issue when he is screened by a special Senate panel for the job.

