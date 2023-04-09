Graduates in graduation ceremony

Although Gov. Katie Hobbs has rejected a bill preventing state agencies from requiring a college degree for positions without documented justification, she did approve a related one that would set guidelines agencies can follow to waive a degree requirement.

 

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday vetoed legislation that would have barred state agencies from rejecting an applicant simply because he or she does not have a college degree.

In her veto message, her 38th of the year, the governor said there's nothing wrong with the goal of SB 1166. Where it comes up short, she said, is that the mechanism it sought to set up is overly complex and cumbersome.

