Casa Grande-based Lucid Motors invites prospective buyers to visit its plant and test drive its luxury electric vehicles, which start at $87,000. HB 2252, sponsored by Rep. Teresa Martinez, R-Casa Grande, would have allowed buyers from out of state to purchase vehicles in Arizona and receive them here without being subject to state taxes. Currently vehicle purchases in Arizona are exempt from state taxes if delivery is accepted out of state.

 COURTESY PHOTO LUCID GROUP

PHOENIX — Out-of-staters who want to buy cars and RVs in Arizona won't be able to escape sales taxes if they come here to take delivery.

Gov. Katie Hobbs rejected a proposal Monday sought on behalf of Lucid Motors that would have allowed visitors to buy a car here and then drive it off without paying the taxes.

