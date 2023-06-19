Drag shows

Rey, 18, holds a sign declaring that drag performances are art, during a protest of recent anti-drag bills in the Arizona Legislature in Phoenix on Jan. 22. 

 PHOTO GLORIA REBECCA GOMEZ/ARIZONA MIRROR

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed four bills Friday designed to target "drag" shows and performers.

"Intolerance has no place in Arizona despite the Legislature's frequent attempts to pass legislation that says otherwise," the governor said in a single veto message on all four.

