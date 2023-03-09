PHOENIX — Arizona won't be banning what has been called "critical race theory" in public schools.

In a brief message, Gov. Katie Hobbs on Thursday vetoed legislation that its prime sponsor says would preclude Arizona's public schools from "pushing a destructive and racist ideology."

Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed legislation that would preclude Arizona's public schools from teaching so-called "critical race theory."
State Superintendent of Schools Tom Horne has launched an "Empower Hotline" that he said is designed to allow parents and others to report "inappropriate public school lessons that detract from teaching academic standards."

