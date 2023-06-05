Katie Hobbs

Projections by the Arizona Department of Education put the cost of universal school vouchers around $900 million in the 2023-24 school year, which is reignited efforts by Gov. Katie Hobbs to press for cutbacks to the program.

 COURTESY PHOTO

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs promised a new effort Thursday to get state lawmakers to curb the growth of universal vouchers.

But the governor may have even less bargaining leverage with GOP lawmakers now to place some limits on the program than she did when she was negotiating the $17.8 billion budget and first asked for limits on the program that allows any Arizona student to get taxpayer money to attend private or parochial schools.

