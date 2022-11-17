PHOENIX — The last two statewide races appear headed for a recount.

But one will be unnecessary.

Kathy Hoffman and Tom Horne

School Superintendent Kathy Hoffman conceded her re-election bid Thursday to Republican challenger Tom Horne. Horne previously held the schools chief job from 2003 to 2011.
Kris Mayes and Abe Hamadeh

Democrat Kris Mayes' lead over Republican Abe Hamadeh was down to 711 votes as of Thursday, making it nearly inevitable the contest will come down to a recount.

Tags

Load comments